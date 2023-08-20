Binghamton Rumble Ponies drop series finale to Portland, split six game series

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost 2-1 to the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday to split their six-game series. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Ponies.

Portland jumped out to an early lead as Blaze Jordan hit a solo home run in the third to put them up 1-0.

Binghamton responded in the fourth as Agustin Ruiz drove in Mateo Gil with a triple to tie the game.

In the seventh, though, Nick Yorke hit an RBI single scoring Corey Rosier to give Portland the lead for good.

After this series, Binghamton is 22-22 for the second half and leads Portland by half a game for a playoff spot.

Next up, the Rumble Ponies will go to New Hampshire on Tuesday to start a series against the Fisher Cats with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.