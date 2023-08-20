Binghamton Rumble Ponies win third straight over Portland on Saturday night

By Jackson Neill
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Portland Sea Dogs 6-1 on Saturday night to capture their third straight win. Rowdey Jordan led Binghamton with four RBIs.

The Rumble Ponies got the scoring started in the second when Jordan hit a two-run home run. Then in the next inning, Jordan drove in two more runs with a single with the bases loaded.

In the fourth, after reaching base on a walk, Jaylen Palmer stole second base but because of two errors by Portland, he was able to come around and score making it 5-0.

In the eighth, Agustin Ruiz gave Binghamton their second home run of the night with a solo shot to make their lead six.

For the Sea Dogs last chance in the ninth, Chase Meidroth broke the shutout with a solo home run but that was all the runs they could manage.

Binghamton will finish the series against Portland on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

