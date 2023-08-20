Binghamton women’s soccer plays to a scoreless draw against Canisius in home opener

Binghamton junior midfielder Hannah Knych (23) goes for the ball during her team's tie against...
Binghamton junior midfielder Hannah Knych (23) goes for the ball during her team's tie against Canisius.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net and tied Canisius 0-0 in their home opener.

The Bearcats dominated in most statistical categories as they had thirteen more shots than the Golden Griffins and eight more shots on goal as well as seven more corners.

Canisius goalie Jordan Spencer made nine saves on the day.

Binghamton is still searching for their first goal of the season after dropping their season opener to Fairfield on the road 2-0.

Next up, the Bearcats will go down to New Jersey to take on Seton Hall on Thursday at 4 p.m.

