Former Buffalo Bills players Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas visit new Dick’s House of Sport

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - Former Buffalo Bills stars Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas visited the new Dick’s House of Sport in Johnson City on Sunday and met with fans.

Kelly played quarterback for the Bills for eleven years from 1986-1996. During his time as quarterback, the team made a record four straight Super Bowl appearances from the 1990-1993 seasons. In 2002, Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and has his number twelve retired by the Bills.

On Sunday, a couple hundred people packed into the new Dick’s store to meet the NFL legend.

“The camaraderie is like being in the locker room but being with the fans. When you’re a player you don’t get this chance very often but the more I travel the country speaking, and visiting, I love it,” said Kelly.

Then, later in the day, Kelly’s backfield teammate Thurman Thomas made an appearance. Thomas was a running back for Buffalo from 1988-1999 and was named the NFL MVP in 1991. His jersey number thirty-four is also retired by the franchise.

“I haven’t played football in twenty-something years but to come out here and follow Jim with the fans. Because now you know there are younger fans and older fans that are waiting for that first Super Bowl. It’s just all the stories that you haven’t heard throughout your career,” said Thomas.

Kelly and Thomas wrapped up the athlete appearances for the store’s grand opening weekend.

