Potential fire in Binghamton brings out responders

(use)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) - First responders were called Saturday evening in Binghamton for reports of a fire.

Crews were called sometime around 4:20 p.m. on Howard Avenue in Binghamton.

Around ten minutes after the call, crews began blocking the road at Robinson Street and Howard Avenue.

No exact cause has been given at this time.

The story is continuing to develop and we will update as more information is shared and becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker gets crushed by water truck leaving portable toilet
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Greater Binghamton Airshow announced for July 2024
DICK’S House of Sport has grand opening
House Fire in Colesville
Benefit for family who lost their house from a fire

Latest News

Handmade gravestones at annual "Trail of Truth" event in Broome County
The 8th annual “Trail of Truth” raises awareness for drug overdose deaths in Broome County
Windsor football hosts midnight practice to open up 2023 season
House Fire in Colesville
Benefit for family who lost their house from a fire
Chenango Blues Festival underway
The ‘Chenango Blues Festival’ brings award-winning blues artists to Norwich