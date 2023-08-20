Potential fire in Binghamton brings out responders

Binghamton (WBNG) - First responders were called Saturday evening in Binghamton for reports of a fire.

Crews were called sometime around 4:20 p.m. on Howard Avenue in Binghamton.

Around ten minutes after the call, crews began blocking the road at Robinson Street and Howard Avenue.

No exact cause has been given at this time.

