Quiet start to workweek

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 61-67.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High: 74-82.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 52-58.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 74. Low: 53.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 75. Low: 56.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 74. Low: 63.

Friday: Partial sunshine. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 80. Low: 62.

Saturday: Cooler with partly sunny skies. Isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 70. Low: 54.

Sunday: Cloudy with breaks of sun. High: 68. Low: 53.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will increase overnight ahead of a weak cold front. Lows will be mild as a result of the clouds, with most spots not falling out of the mid-60s.

Clouds will linger for Monday, with only a slight chance of showers. Highs will reach the upper-70s, before falling into the mid-50s overnight. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will reach into the mid-70s, under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will feature the return of some rain showers as shortwaves riding the ridge in the middle of the country arrive overhead. Highs will reach into the mid-70s. A warm front will lift across the region on Friday, allowing temperatures to climb into the low-80s, but showers will develop throughout the day.

A cold front crosses Friday night into Saturday morning, setting off isolated showers. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only climbing to the low-70s. Sunday will be dry, but it will be cool, with most spots not even reaching 70.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.