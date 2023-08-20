Seton Catholic grad and Stanford lacrosse player Peep Williams hosts meet-and-greet and clinic at Dick’s House of Sport

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - Seton Catholic grad and current Stanford University lacrosse player Peep Williams hosted a meet-and-greet and clinic on Saturday at the Dick’s House of Sport.

The event was part of the store’s official grand opening weekend.

Williams graduated from Seton Catholic in 2022 and just completed her freshman season at Stanford, appearing in thirteen games for the Cardinal.

During her time in high school, Williams earned multiple national recognitions as she was named the MVP of the Under Armour Senior All-America Game in 2022 and in 2021 was a member of the USA Lacrosse U18 National Team.

“Doing camps, giving lessons for the past couple of years with some of these girls, it’s amazing to see them come and support me and fangirl over me when I’m basically fangirling over them,” said Williams.

“The fact that they’re just growing so much in their sport is so beautiful and such a testament to hard work paying off. These girls really love something as much as girls’ lacrosse, which is growing at a rapid rate. I’m so excited to see these girls.”

This appearance is part of Williams’ newly announced NIL deal with Dick’s Sporting Goods. She will be back at the store on August 28th where she will be a keynote speaker for the Coaching Her Future event.

