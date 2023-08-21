2023 fall high school sports season begins in New York State

(WBNG) - Monday, August 21 marked the first day that member schools of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association (NYSPHSAA) can practice all sports throughout the state.

The sports listed as fall sports by the NYSPHSAA are football, boys’ and girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, girls’ tennis, and field hockey.

Teams cannot begin competition until Monday, August 28.

