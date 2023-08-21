2023 fall high school sports season begins in New York State

Chenango Forks' Thomas Testa (9) and Owego's Jack Rollison (18) compete for a ball during the...
Chenango Forks' Thomas Testa (9) and Owego's Jack Rollison (18) compete for a ball during the first half of the Section 4 Class B semifinal.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Monday, August 21 marked the first day that member schools of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association (NYSPHSAA) can practice all sports throughout the state.

The sports listed as fall sports by the NYSPHSAA are football, boys’ and girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, girls’ tennis, and field hockey.

Teams cannot begin competition until Monday, August 28.

