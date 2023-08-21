Afton man charged with sexual assault against a child

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- New York State Police announced the arrest of a man for inappropriate sexual contact with a child on Aug. 16

Police charged Dustin L. Dungey, 22, of Afton with predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sex in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. These are all felony charges.

He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in early August. The investigation revealed that Dungey had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 in June.

He was arrested at his residence and processed at the State Police headquarters in Sidney, NY. He was transported to the Chenango County Central Arraignment and Processing where he was remanded to the Jail on $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond or $500,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.