Deputies arrest man for shooting at Endwell apartment

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in Endwell over the weekend.

The office said deputies responded to 101 Hooper Rd. for a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 19. Deputies at the scene found a male suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen on the front lawn of the apartment building. He was taken to Wilson Hospital and is in stable condition as of 8:45 a.m. Aug. 19.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey T. Gates, 25, of Endwell, in the shooting. He was charged with assault with the intent to cause serious injury with a weapon in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree. All charges are felonies.

According to the office, a dispute occurred between Gates and the victim. Gates immediately surrendered to deputies at the scene without incident and the pistol was recovered.

Gates was taken to Broome County Central Arraignment, remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility and later released.

