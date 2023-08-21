Dog Walking Forecast--Asia

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind NW 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 54 (50-56) Wind N 5-10 mph

A moisture starved cold front will dip in from the north today. This will give us some clouds

and a few showers. As high pressure moves in, skies will be partly cloudy tonight. This continues

Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Things change Thursday. As a low moves in from the west, we’ll have clouds, rain and thunderstorms.

Unsettled weather will continue Thursday night and into Friday.

We’ll have some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday, but we will have temperatures a few

degrees below average.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.