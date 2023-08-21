A dry start to the week

Rain later in the week
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind NW 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 54 (50-56) Wind N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 (70-76) Wind N 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly sunny. Low 52 Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 72 Low 62

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms tapering to showers. 60% High 76 Low 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 40% High 72 Low 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70 Low 52

A moisture starved cold front will dip in from the north today. This will give us some clouds

and a few showers. As high pressure moves in, skies will be partly cloudy tonight. This continues

Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Things change Thursday. As a low moves in from the west, we’ll have clouds, rain and thunderstorms.

Unsettled weather will continue Thursday night and into Friday.

We’ll have some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday, but we will have temperatures a few

degrees below average.

