Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The owners of Food & Fire announced they’ve acquired the downtown property formerly home to Dos Rios Cantina.

Dan Polhamus, Jose Moreira and Jeff Tiderencel have partnered for a new venture named “Iron Agave” which will be located at 60 Court St.

“Our vibe is going to be slightly upscale Tex-Mex fusion cuisine, great tequila list, great handcrafted cocktail list and just a neat vibe,” said Polhamus. “Pretty much anyone can come in and feel at home here.”

Polhamus, who has been part of the ownership team of Food & Fire for a decade, said acquiring a property in downtown Binghamton has been in the back of his mind for a while now.

“The opportunity to be down here and bring a new vibe, a new culinary scene and just to contribute to the things going on in the area, we’re pretty pumped up about it,” said Polhamus.

The new restaurant will take advantage of the downtown district’s social scene looking to offer food later into the evening.

“I think there’s a need for late-night dining,” said Polhamus. “People like to have the option of somewhere to eat a little later at night. People like me want to come in and have a plate of nachos and celebrate with some people. We really see ourselves being a spot where people can come by from dinner straight through.”

Polhamus said the team behind Iron Agave is hoping to have the restaurant open to the public sometime in November, but noted that the timetable is very optimistic.

The restaurant will be updating the community on it’s progress and asking for input on its menu as it’s plans continue to develop.

To follow the latest updates check out Iron Agave on Instagram.

Dos Rios closed in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.