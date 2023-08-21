Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina

(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The owners of Food & Fire announced they’ve acquired the downtown property formerly home to Dos Rios Cantina.

Dan Polhamus, Jose Moreira and Jeff Tiderencel have partnered for a new venture named “Iron Agave” which will be located at 60 Court St.

“Our vibe is going to be slightly upscale Tex-Mex fusion cuisine, great tequila list, great handcrafted cocktail list and just a neat vibe,” said Polhamus. “Pretty much anyone can come in and feel at home here.”

Polhamus, who has been part of the ownership team of Food & Fire for a decade, said acquiring a property in downtown Binghamton has been in the back of his mind for a while now.

“The opportunity to be down here and bring a new vibe, a new culinary scene and just to contribute to the things going on in the area, we’re pretty pumped up about it,” said Polhamus.

The new restaurant will take advantage of the downtown district’s social scene looking to offer food later into the evening.

“I think there’s a need for late-night dining,” said Polhamus. “People like to have the option of somewhere to eat a little later at night. People like me want to come in and have a plate of nachos and celebrate with some people. We really see ourselves being a spot where people can come by from dinner straight through.”

Polhamus said the team behind Iron Agave is hoping to have the restaurant open to the public sometime in November, but noted that the timetable is very optimistic.

The restaurant will be updating the community on it’s progress and asking for input on its menu as it’s plans continue to develop.

To follow the latest updates check out Iron Agave on Instagram.

Dos Rios closed in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and Woman dead in Binghamton after call of house fire
Handmade gravestones at annual "Trail of Truth" event in Broome County
The 8th annual “Trail of Truth” raises awareness for drug overdose deaths in Broome County
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Deputies arrest man for shooting at Endwell apartment
House Fire in Colesville
Benefit for family who lost their house from a fire

Latest News

Afton man charged with sexual assault against a child
Tioga Center High School hosts ‘Back to School’ party, receives more than 370 donated backpacks
Rumble Ponies partner with Broome County Stop Arm Campaign
Deputies arrest man for shooting at Endwell apartment