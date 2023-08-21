Judge halts new retail licenses to sell cannabis in the state of New York

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
New York (WBNG) - Obtaining a retail license to sell marijuana in the state of New York just became a little more difficult.

This past friday, New York Supreme Court justice Kevin Bryant blocked the state from processing and issuing marijuana dispensary licenses with an injunction that blamed regulators for introducing a program that is at odds with the state law that legalized the drug.

A group of veterans sued over rules that allowed people with drug convictions to open the first dispensaries in the state.

The legal battles have led to objections from growers, who have argued there aren’t enough legal sellers to handle their supply.

Kevin Bryant did grant an exemption to his order for licensees who meet all the state’s requirements before August 7th and is allowing applicants who are hoping for an exemption to present their case before the court on a case-by-case basis.

