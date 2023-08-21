Lots of quiet weather this week with a few rain shots possible

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 48-54

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 70-75

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 47-52

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is here for a few days as a surface ridge of high pressure settles in tonight. Mugginess abates and lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday looks great with sunshine and highs in the 70s. An increase in clouds is likely midweek, but most of Wednesday stays dry and seasonable with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday night into Thursday could see some showers set up as a low pressure develops and moves into the Great Lakes toward the northeast. If it rains, there could be some heavy downpours as this would be the timeline for some of Hilary’s remnant moisture to be incorporated into the low. This is something we’ll need to monitor. There are no indications of any issues whatsoever in our area as of this forecast. Rain showers are possible again Thursday, and, for the reason just mentioned, there may be some heavy downpours. Some storms may develop, too.

Friday remains unsettled with a 30% chance of some showers or storms. This chance lasts into Saturday with a 30% chance as well. Sunday and Monday look quiet with highs around 70 under partly cloudy conditions.

