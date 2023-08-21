Man to serve prison time for promoting prison contraband

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man for promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a felony.

The office said Kareem L. Gibson, 39, of Binghamton, will serve one and a half to three years in prison for the crime.

On Nov. 6, 2022, Gibson possessed two hypodermic needles and an amount of fentanyl that he tried to get into the Broome County Correctional Facility. The items were recovered when he was searched at intake. This occurred when he was being booked into the jail.

Gibson has a prior felony conviction for assault in the second degree from 2019. He waived his right to appeal.

