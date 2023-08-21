Rumble Ponies partner with Broome County Stop Arm Campaign

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced that they are partnering with the Broome County Stop-Arm Safety Campaign to highlight the program.

The program, which began in Summer 2021, allows school, law enforcement and municipalities to track vehicles driving through school bus stop arms through the use of camera attached to the side of the bus. Since its implementation, hundreds of violations have been recorded.

Anyone who is found to be in violation can face a find of up to $300.

“With the 2023 to 2024 school year approaching, the safety of the children and community going to and from school is on the forefront of our minds,” said Public Safety Program Coordinator Kirby Sainclair. “Our goal with this event is to put the safety of the children at the forefront of everyone’s mind as well.”

The team will be highlighting the program on Sept. 1, which is their next home game.

“It’s an important initiative right here at the ballpark. We have a lot of families that come here and support the Rumble Ponies over the course of our entire season,” said Director of Marketing & Promotions with the Rumble Ponies Eddie Saunders. “ We want them all to feel safe when they’re going back to school right around the corner here.”

There will be a pregame that will feature a parade of school buses and patrol vehicles from the Broome County Security Division.

Guests can also bring a new school item that can be donated to receive two dollars off a ticket for the Sept. 1 game. You can donate the items at the Visions Federal Credit Union Box Office.

