Tioga Center High School hosts ‘Back to School’ party, receives more than 370 donated backpacks

TIOGA CENTER, NY (WBNG) -- Almost two dozen organizations came together Monday to give back to their community at Tioga Central High School.

M&T Bank sponsored a school supply drive to help students with their back-to-school supply needs.

Development Assistant from Catholic Charities Michelle McLaren said they bought more than 370 backpacks to donate. She said last year they had about 250 backpacks and they were all gone during the event.

“We know that this is a hard time for a lot of families, " McLaren said. “Our emergency financial services that we provide out of our Nichils office has greatly increased in demand as well as families that are going to our food pantry.”

McLaren said providing an event like this really helps to make a difference for the families so that they don’t need to stress before school starts.

