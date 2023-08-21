Tioga County Property Development Corporation seeks requests for proposal redevelopment

(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Property Development Corporation, the Land Bank, is seeking requests for proposals for the redevelopment of uniquely distressed properties in neighborhoods throughout Tioga County.

The Land Bank is looking to identify qualified developers to improve these properties located in the villages of Newark Valley and Waverly.

“Both properties, they’ve been vacant and abandoned for a pretty significant period of time, they are in significantly distressed condition,” said the Director of Tioga County Property Development Brittany Woodburn.

Interested applicants must submit plans for the property’s ultimate use, a redevelopment plan and budget, along with other required items. More information about the location of the properties, the condition of the properties, along with how to submit proposals can be found on the Land Bank website here.

For more information about the Requests for Proposals, contact Brittany Woodburn at 607-687-8256 or Woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

