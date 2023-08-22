Another beautiful day!

Our dry stretch continues
By Brian Schroeder
Aug. 22, 2023
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 (72-76) Wind N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52 (48-54) Wind N Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 74 (70-76) Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. .10-.50″ (1-1.5″) 30% Low 56 Wind S 5-15 G20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 70 Low 62

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain tapering to showers. 40% High 76 Low 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 40% High 70 Low 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70 Low 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 Low 54

As high pressure moves in, skies will be partly cloudy today and into Wednesday.

Things change Wednesday night. As a low and associated warm front move in from the west, we’ll have clouds and rain.

This unsettled weather will continue Thursday and into Friday.

A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday and Monday, but we will have temperatures a few

degrees below average.

