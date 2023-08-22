Binghamton Mayor Kraham testifies in case against Broome County Landlord

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Legal proceedings in the case of Broome County Landlord Isaac Anzaroot versus the City of Binghamton continued Tuesday marking the ninth day of trial testimony as Anzaroot’s Attorney Ron Benjamin continues to argue the case against his client is “selected prosecution.”

During Tuesday’s testimony, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham took the stand as a witness speaking on his experience with the landlord during his time working for the city.

Kraham served as Deputy Mayor of Binghamton from 2014 to 2021 under then-Mayor Rich David and took office as the city’s 51st Mayor in 2022.

While testifying, Mayor Kraham said it’s common practice for him to send notes to Binghamton’s Code Enforcement Department if he passes by a property that appears to have code violations.

He said this process involves routinely looking up who owns said properties using the Broome County GIS System and this process is not specific to Anzaroot.

He alleges he first became aware of a list of Anzaroot properties made by the Director of Code Enforcement, which Benjamin said is evidence of the city targeting his client when it was submitted as evidence during trial proceedings.

In 2018, Anzaroot purchased the former Masonic Temple in Binghamton. City Personnel had previously said they would assist the new owner of the site in getting a grant to help restore the historic building.

When asked why Anzaroot was not given the opportunity to receive this grant, Kraham said it was due to the landlord’s track record which included several previous code violations.

“We at the city tend to work with people with a positive track record on projects and Mr. Anzaroot’s legal troubles would have made getting a grant too difficult,” said Kraham.

Benjamin asked Kraham if he was aware of large investments Anzaroot made into properties, including $3.7 million into the property at 95 Court St.

Benjamin alleges prosecution against his client is a targeted attack against someone trying to do good and develop properties that would benefit the city from an economic perspective.

In response, Kraham said, “Landlords who are good landlords and play by the rules are a vital part of any community, but actors who are bad actors should be subject to prosecution.”

A motion to dismiss charges against Anzaroot filed by Benjamin was dismissed for a second time on Tuesday.

Proceedings in the case will continue in the coming weeks.

