Chenango Forks Elementary to use ‘Gizmo Therapy Dog’ to teach about mental health

(WBNG)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- With school starting in a few weeks, mental health issues among students have been increasing throughout the past years, according to Chenango Forks Elementary Social Worker Stephanie Moochler.

Moochler said the issues increased during and after the peak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the district is looking at ways to alleviate student mental health.

At Chenango Forks Elementary, the school is using a platform that is used nationwide called the “Gizmo Therapy Dog” curriculum with students. They are able to introduce mental health to the students starting in kindergarten and Gizmo will talk to students about coping skills and ways students can improve their own mental health.

“I think we’ve seen a big change post-pandemic world with students coming down to school, especially to the elementary level,” said Moochler. “Some of them haven’t really had the opportunities to make friends or go out into the community.”

Moochler said this year, Chenango Forks Elementary is trying to incorporate leadership skills into the curriculum.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina
Deputies arrest man for shooting at Endwell apartment
Man and Woman dead in Binghamton after call of house fire
Afton man charged with sexual assault against a child
Man to serve prison time for promoting prison contraband

Latest News

New York State Fair butter sculpture revealed
Sidney man indicted for stealing rifles, shotguns and more than 10,000 rounds of ammo
Marvin Park
Owego DRI project additions possibly coming to Marvin Park
Judge halts new retail licenses to sell cannabis in the state of New York