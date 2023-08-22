Deputies arrest Fenton man on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges

FENTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Fenton man on multiple felony charges Tuesday.

The office charged Steven L. Fish, 39, with rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment in the first degree. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of menacing with a weapon in the second degree.

On Aug. 17, around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call at a Fast Trac gas station on Canal Street in the Town of Fenton from a victim reporting that she had been assaulted and held hostage at a nearby address on Ballyhack Road in Fenton before she escaped.

The victim told deputies that while at Fish’s residence, he became violent and abusive. The office said he threatened her with a machete and physically restrained her to prevent her from leaving.

Over the next two days, the sheriff’s office said Fish allegedly sexually and physically assaulted the victim several times and held her against her will. The victim was eventually able to escape to the gas station and call 911.

The victim was treated at a hospital and detectives and deputies began an extensive investigation; interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and executing a search warrant at the scene of the crime.

Fish was arraigned at Central Arraignment and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.

