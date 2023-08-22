Dog Walking Forecast--Blue

Seasonable temperatuers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 (72-76) Wind N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52 (48-54) Wind N Calm-5 mph

As high pressure moves in, skies will be partly cloudy today and into Wednesday.

Things change Wednesday night. As a low and associated warm front move in from the west, we’ll have clouds and rain.

This unsettled weather will continue Thursday and into Friday.

A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday and Monday, but we will have temperatures a few

degrees below average.

