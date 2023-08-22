Dog Walking Forecast--Blue
Seasonable temperatuers
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 (72-76) Wind N 5-10 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52 (48-54) Wind N Calm-5 mph
As high pressure moves in, skies will be partly cloudy today and into Wednesday.
Things change Wednesday night. As a low and associated warm front move in from the west, we’ll have clouds and rain.
This unsettled weather will continue Thursday and into Friday.
A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday and Monday, but we will have temperatures a few
degrees below average.
