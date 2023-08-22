New York State Fair butter sculpture revealed

Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
SYRACUSE, NY (WBNG) -- The New York State Fair starts Wednesday and the 55th annual butter sculpture by the American Dairy Association North East has been revealed.

This year, it is titled, “Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way: Keeping Kids’ Health on Track.” The theme is to highlight the important nutritional role dairy foods play in helping brains, bones and bodies grow. It features a train being conducted by a cow and carrying young passengers fueling up on dairy foods.

Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton constructed the sculpture over an 11-day period using more than 800 pounds of butter. Pelton said those who see the sculpture get to be educated on where butter comes from and the dairy farmers themselves.

“I think it’s also an opportunity for people to just come and enjoy a sculpture; a piece of art, and to see something they’ve seen before,” said Pelton.

After the fair, the sculpture will be recycled into renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms. Each month, they turn over 500 tons of food waste into energy to power the farm and more than 300 local homes in the community.

Pelton said it’s an honor to be part of making the butter sculpture.

“It’s such a popular thing. The butter sculpture is beloved by so many people,” she said.

