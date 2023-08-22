Owego DRI project additions possibly coming to Marvin Park

OWEGO (WBNG) -- There are new updates on downtown revitalization project in the village of Owego.

According to Owego mayor Mike Baratta, bids have been accepted for multiple upgrades that will possibly be coming to Marvin Park in the coming year.

The parks makeover will have two phases with the first phase focusing on bathroom repairs, fixes to the basketball court and park entrance as well as replacing the tennis courts with pickle ball courts.

The second phase of the build will be the addition of a brand-new skate park along with updates to the playground.

Baratta spoke on why the village wants to make these changes.

“This is our biggest village park and also where the Tioga County Fair is, so this is a huge deal. It is heavily used, the pool behind us is used all summer by tons and tons of kids so it would be nice to have a nice park to enjoy.” said Mike Baratta.

As part of the downtown revitalization project, the Owego parking lot project has also made progress with several parking lots throughout the village that are planned on being paved by next Friday.

