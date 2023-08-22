Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department identified the two people found dead in a home on the city’s east side on Aug. 19.

Binghamton Police identified the two as Patrick Angeline; 64, and Wanda Angeline; 62, both of Binghamton.

Police said Patrick Angeline had shot his wife, Wanda Angeline, multiple times and started a fire in the home. Patrick Angeline then shot himself inside the residence. The two were taken to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Emergency crews responded to 56 Howard Ave. around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 19 for a report of shots fired and smoke coming from the residence. Inside, crews found the fire and the Angelines with life-threatening injuries.

Binghamton Police have labeled the situation as a domestic incident and are still investigating the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.

