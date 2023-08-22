Rep. Molinaro announces funding for Binghamton, Cornell universities for mental health research

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- US Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) announced $208,525 is being delivered to SUNY Binghamton for research on deafness and $1,476,000 is being delivered to Cornell University for research on mental health disorders.

“Cornell and Binghamton have been leaders nationally in these areas of research, the federal government has historically looked up to partners like them,” said Rep. Molinaro. “These schools have received financial assistance to expand their research and learning capability and this continues that effort.”

The funding is available through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Molinaro said he is working to robustly fund the HHS and its research programs in Fiscal Year 2024.

“These dollars continue the effort of addressing the stigma associated with mental health but also then the research necessary to advance both individual living and then support for those living with mental illness and deafness,” he said.

