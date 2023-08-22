Sidney man indicted for stealing rifles, shotguns and more than 10,000 rounds of ammo

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment against a man accused of stealing guns and ammunition from a residence in Masonville, NY.

The district attorney’s office said the indictment accuses Randy L. Condon, 37, of Sidney, NY, of burglary in the second degree; a class C felony, grand larceny in the fourth degree; a class E felony and grand larceny in the third degree.

The indictment alleges Condon broke into the home and cut open a gun safe to steal rifles, shotguns, more than 10,000 rounds of ammo and property worth more than $3,000.

Condon pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa remanded the defendant to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

The district attorney’s office noted that Condon was released on unrelated charges in the Town of Walton in January when the aforementioned crimes were committed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina
Deputies arrest man for shooting at Endwell apartment
Man and Woman dead in Binghamton after call of house fire
Afton man charged with sexual assault against a child
Man to serve prison time for promoting prison contraband

Latest News

Marvin Park
Owego DRI project additions possibly coming to Marvin Park
Judge halts new retail licenses to sell cannabis in the state of New York
Obtaining a weed liscense
Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina