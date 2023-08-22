Sidney man indicted for stealing rifles, shotguns and more than 10,000 rounds of ammo

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment against a man accused of stealing guns and ammunition from a residence in Masonville, NY.

The district attorney’s office said the indictment accuses Randy L. Condon, 37, of Sidney, NY, of burglary in the second degree; a class C felony, grand larceny in the fourth degree; a class E felony and grand larceny in the third degree.

The indictment alleges Condon broke into the home and cut open a gun safe to steal rifles, shotguns, more than 10,000 rounds of ammo and property worth more than $3,000.

Condon pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa remanded the defendant to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

The district attorney’s office noted that Condon was released on unrelated charges in the Town of Walton in January when the aforementioned crimes were committed.

