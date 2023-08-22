Some shots at showers are coming over the next several days

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear early with some high clouds possible. Low: 47-54

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 71-76

Wednesday Night: 60% chance of scattered showers and maybe a storm. Low: 57-62

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be comfortably cool and great weather for sleeping with lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Some high clouds drift in through the night.

An increase in clouds is likely tomorrow, but most of Wednesday stays dry and seasonable with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday night into Thursday could see some showers set up as a low pressure develops and moves into the Great Lakes toward the northeast. Rain showers are possible again Thursday and there may be some heavy downpours. Some storms may develop, too.

Friday remains unsettled with a 30% chance of some showers or storms. This chance lasts into Saturday with a 40% chance as well. Sunday and Monday look quiet with highs around 70 under partly cloudy conditions.

