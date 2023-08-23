Another nice day!
Changes are coming
WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. A few early showers are possible southeast of
Binghamton. 0-T” High 74 (70-76) Wind S 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .0-.15″ 40% Low 56 (54-60) Wind SE 5-15 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. 0-50″ 70% High 68 (66-72) Wind S 10-20 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-1.00″ Low 62 Wind S 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain tapering to showers. 40% High 76 Low 60
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 40% High 72 Low 58
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 Low 54
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 Low 54
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 56
It’s going to be another nice day, but with a warm front and associated low to our west, changes are coming.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. As the low and front move in, we’ll have clouds and rain.
This unsettled weather will continue Thursday and into Friday.
A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet from Sunday to Tuesday, with temperatures a few
degrees below average.
