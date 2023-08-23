WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. A few early showers are possible southeast of

Binghamton. 0-T” High 74 (70-76) Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .0-.15″ 40% Low 56 (54-60) Wind SE 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. 0-50″ 70% High 68 (66-72) Wind S 10-20 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-1.00″ Low 62 Wind S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain tapering to showers. 40% High 76 Low 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 40% High 72 Low 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 Low 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 Low 54

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 56

It’s going to be another nice day, but with a warm front and associated low to our west, changes are coming.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. As the low and front move in, we’ll have clouds and rain.

This unsettled weather will continue Thursday and into Friday.

A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet from Sunday to Tuesday, with temperatures a few

degrees below average.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.