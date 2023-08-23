‘Bikes & Bands’ returns to Airport Inn, here’s the lineup

MAINE (WBNG) -- In 2019, the Airport Inn in the Town of Maine burned down in a fire.

Owners rebuilt the business and were supposed to have a grand opening in 2020, but the COVID-19 Pandemic overtook the world and further delayed the opening of the business. Since then, the Airport Inn has been building and expanding. It now includes large events, a banquet room and a large pavilion for rent.

Owner Travis Evans said they are trying to make the restaurant a destination capable of hosting any type of event possible.

“We kept on having more events and parties and things like that so we keep trying to expand,” said Evans. ‘We’re trying to meet the needs of ths area.”

One of the events being brought back is “Bikes & Bands” is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Posted below is a lineup of the bands that will perform.

Aug. 23 -- Smashing Atom

Aug. 30 -- Devon Lawton & The In-Laws

Sept. 6 -- Crossing the Line

Sept. 13 -- The Barnstormers

Sept. 20 -- Wreckless Marci

