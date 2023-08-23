Binghamton, CARES advocates announce largest Backpack & School Supply Program to date

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Jared Kraham joined CARES Advocates For Families Inc. & other community members to announce the largest Backpack & School Supply Program to date. 1,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies, were offered to Binghamton students this year.

CARES, or Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards, helps students and families of color in the Binghamton City School District. To learn more about CARES, follow this link.

“Binghamton’s young people deserve every opportunity to thrive at school and succeed well beyond graduation,” said Mayor Kraham. “That starts with making sure every child has the basic supplies needed to learn and grow.”

Binghamton provided $13,000 to fund the backpack & school supply program. The fund is a combination of the Community Development Block Grant & general fund youth programming dollars. This marks the seventh straight year the City has funded a Backpack & School Supply Giveaway. More than 4,500 backpacks have been provided free of charge to students since the program started in 2017.

The backpacks will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present to receive a backpack. You’ll be able to pick up a backpack on Aug. 24 from 10 to noon at the Lee Barta Community Center or Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Recreation Park, Saratoga Community Center or Carlisle Community Center.

