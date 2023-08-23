Binghamton, CARES advocates announce largest Backpack & School Supply Program to date

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Jared Kraham joined CARES Advocates For Families Inc. & other community members to announce the largest Backpack & School Supply Program to date. 1,100 backpacks, filled with school supplies, were offered to Binghamton students this year.

CARES, or Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards, helps students and families of color in the Binghamton City School District. To learn more about CARES, follow this link.

“Binghamton’s young people deserve every opportunity to thrive at school and succeed well beyond graduation,” said Mayor Kraham. “That starts with making sure every child has the basic supplies needed to learn and grow.”

Binghamton provided $13,000 to fund the backpack & school supply program. The fund is a combination of the Community Development Block Grant & general fund youth programming dollars. This marks the seventh straight year the City has funded a Backpack & School Supply Giveaway. More than 4,500 backpacks have been provided free of charge to students since the program started in 2017.

The backpacks will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present to receive a backpack. You’ll be able to pick up a backpack on Aug. 24 from 10 to noon at the Lee Barta Community Center or Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Recreation Park, Saratoga Community Center or Carlisle Community Center.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting
Deputies arrest Fenton man on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges
Broome County seeks to address staffing shortages by pausing civil service exam
New York State Fair butter sculpture revealed
Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina

Latest News

Unadilla man pleads guilty to fire started by beer bottles filled with gasoline
The "Matilda" garden.
Cutler Botanic Gardens enters ‘All-American Selections’ challenge
Delhi man sentence on DWI charge
According to Laura Spencer, the North Avenue underpass is a flooding problem area that needs...
Village of Owego addresses flooding concerns with planning-level study