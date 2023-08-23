Broome County to host 2nd annual ‘Beach Bash’ at Cole Park

(WBNG)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County is getting ready for its second annual “Beach Bash.”

The free event will begin at 2 p.m. at Cole Park in Colesville on Aug. 26. There will be swimming, boating, beach games, bounce houses, a DJ, band and the Cornell Cooperative Extension will provide a guided walk and pond study.

“We’re always working to find more ways to bring people out and see all the great things we have to offer,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “I think one thing I want to encourage people to do is if you’ve never come to a Broome County park before, do it this time for the beach bash.

Garnar said he believes that once people come to the parks once, they will want to continue to come back.

Live music will begin at 6 p.m. featuring “A Country Mile.” There will also be nighttime fire pits across the beach and fireworks later.

Vendors will include Pinkies BBQ, Downtown Danny’s, Here’s the Twist Ice Cream, Sammy’s Italian Ice and Ma & Pa’s Kettle Korn. Guests are able to use the park’s grills as well. Beer Tree will host a beer garden from 3 to 7 p.m. for adults 21-years-old or older.

On-site parking is free but Broome County Transit will offer free rides from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

For more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting
Deputies arrest Fenton man on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges
Broome County seeks to address staffing shortages by pausing civil service exam
New York State Fair butter sculpture revealed
Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina

Latest News

‘Bikes & Bands’ returns to Airport Inn, here’s the lineup
Binghamton, CARES advocates announce largest Backpack & School Supply Program to date
Unadilla man pleads guilty to fire started by beer bottles filled with gasoline
The "Matilda" garden.
Cutler Botanic Gardens enters ‘All-American Selections’ challenge