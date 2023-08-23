Broome County to host 2nd annual ‘Beach Bash’ at Cole Park

(WBNG) -- Broome County is getting ready for its second annual “Beach Bash.”

The free event will begin at 2 p.m. at Cole Park in Colesville on Aug. 26. There will be swimming, boating, beach games, bounce houses, a DJ, band and the Cornell Cooperative Extension will provide a guided walk and pond study.

“We’re always working to find more ways to bring people out and see all the great things we have to offer,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “I think one thing I want to encourage people to do is if you’ve never come to a Broome County park before, do it this time for the beach bash.

Garnar said he believes that once people come to the parks once, they will want to continue to come back.

Live music will begin at 6 p.m. featuring “A Country Mile.” There will also be nighttime fire pits across the beach and fireworks later.

Vendors will include Pinkies BBQ, Downtown Danny’s, Here’s the Twist Ice Cream, Sammy’s Italian Ice and Ma & Pa’s Kettle Korn. Guests are able to use the park’s grills as well. Beer Tree will host a beer garden from 3 to 7 p.m. for adults 21-years-old or older.

On-site parking is free but Broome County Transit will offer free rides from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

For more information, follow this link.

