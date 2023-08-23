Chenango River Theatre presents ‘Wait Until Dark’

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The psychological thriller “Wait Until Dark” is coming to the main stage at The Chenango River Theatre. You may have seen the 1967 film adaptation featuring Audrey Hepburn!

Performances are from Aug. 25 to Sept. 17:

  • Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
  • Tickets are $27 and can be purchased by following this link
  • Tickets are free for high school and college students at evening performances
  • Reservations can be made at tickets@chenangorivertheatre.com

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting
Deputies arrest Fenton man on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges
Broome County seeks to address staffing shortages by pausing civil service exam
New York State Fair butter sculpture revealed
Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina

Latest News

Financial Tip -- What is a recession?
Financial Tip -- What is a recession?
BU Mens Soccer
Binghamton University Men’s Soccer season kickoff
Binghamton University Men’s Soccer season kickoff