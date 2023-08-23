Chenango River Theatre presents ‘Wait Until Dark’

(WBNG) -- The psychological thriller “Wait Until Dark” is coming to the main stage at The Chenango River Theatre. You may have seen the 1967 film adaptation featuring Audrey Hepburn!

Performances are from Aug. 25 to Sept. 17:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $27 and can be purchased by following this link

Tickets are free for high school and college students at evening performances

Reservations can be made at tickets@chenangorivertheatre.com

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.