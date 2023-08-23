Cutler Botanic Gardens enters ‘All-American Selections’ challenge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After eight years, the Cutler Botanic Gardens is entering the “All-American Selections Landscape Design Challenge” once again.

When they joined the last competition in 2015, they got an honorable mention.

Director of Cutler Botanic Gardens Linda Svoboda said the garden has been in Binghamton for more than 40 years. Svoboda said she is excited for what this year brings, and the Master Gardeners have been working hard on the contest theme: “A whimsical Garden.”

“There are 85 different volunteers, on the rolls not every week, but about 40 to 60 every Tuesday morning here to help maintain the garden and they do a lot of the planning and planting,” Svoboda said.

One of the volunteers has been here for the last 30 years. Joe Kille is the team leader and is now 92 years old. He loves to spend his time in the gardens.

“My favorite part is seeing it done and appreciating the flowers that the public can see,” Kille said. “It also helps train the public so they know what flowers they can use at home.”

Kille is in charge of the “Matilda” themed garden for the contest, while new master gardener Kenyon Merriwether is in charge of the “Monarch ‘’ themed garden.

“Given their very endangered state right now, I don’t think they’re actually considered endangered, but they definitely are,” Merriwether said. “I’m just trying to get the word out more and all these plants are the plants that they like and stay in their color spectrum.”

Merriwether is excited to be a part of this contest and hopes to bring awareness to the monarch butterfly.

Karen Mackenzie is a Master Gardener Volunteer and hopes the community comes down to see the hard work all the volunteers have put in.

“Just take a loop around, you can do it in as quick as 30 minutes and see the flowers and what you want in your garden,” Mackenzie said. “We have 14 different themed areas that include vegetables, herbs, we’ve got perennial beds and natural areas. So, to have the people of Broome County come and support us by looking at our gardens; that would be great.”

The volunteers are extremely grateful to the community for their continued support and their donations to the “whimsey” garden.

The garden will be competing against 360 other display beds across the country and are excited to showcase its work. The final pictures are due Sept. 15 and the winners will be announced in October.

