Delhi man sentence on DWI charge

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man who refused to participate in the Delaware County Adult Treatment Court Program following a guilty plea to a DWI.

Vincent Rispoli, 42, of Delhi, NY, was charged for the crime after Delhi Village Police officers spotted him driving down Main Street in a vehicle that was missing its bumper. When pulled over, officers determined Rispoli was driving under the influence of alcohol. A blood-alcohol analysis later determined his BAC was .18%. The legal limit in New York State is .08%.

This occurred on Nov. 21, 2021.

Rispoli was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, a fine and surcharge, Victim Impact Panel, the Impaired Driving Program and a six-month driver’s license revocation. Before he was sentenced, Rispoli was given the opportunity to participate in the Delaware County Adult Treatment Court Program. However, he refused because he did not think he had a substance abuse problem.

Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith thanked Officer Matthew Vogel of the Delhi Police Department for his work on the case.

