First annual Chenango County Pride Alliance Festival coming this week

CHENANGO COUNTY PRIDE FESTIVAL
CHENANGO COUNTY PRIDE FESTIVAL(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD (WBNG) -- The first annual Chenango County Pride Alliance Festival will be taking place this Thursday in Oxford.

This event is new to the area and has hopes of being an inclusive celebration that highlights how far LGBTQ+ rights have come.

The pride festival will have an assortment of over two dozen local vendors, musical performances, theatrical performances, and even a pride idol competition.

12 News spoke with the Chenango County Pride Alliance about how the excitement for the event is growing as it gets closer.

“The board’s goal was really to get like 30 vendors and then once we started to advertise it just really blew up from there. Now we have fifty and they are still counting.” said Roland Shea with the Chenango County Pride Alliance.

The members with the Chenango County Pride Alliance also said that this year’s event is also a way to raise awareness and support for the ongoing challenges and struggles that the lgbtq community faces.

“This gives us an opportunity to educate the local community. It’s not only a festival where we can have fun but it’s an opportunity for us to talk to the local community, bring our allies in and to show the community that you know we are people just like you are.” said Joe Saam, co-founder of the Chenango County Pride Alliance.

For anyone interested in attending the event, the Pride Alliance Festival will be held at Boname Park in Oxford on August 26 from Noon to 6 p.m.

