Mets unable to overcome Braves offense, fall to Atlanta 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Marcell Ozuna had a solo shot in the fifth and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves held on to beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead on Rosario’s 20th homer, a 415-foot shot to right-center. Rosario has gone deep four times on a nine-game homestand that ends Wednesday. Ozuna made it 3-0 with his 27th homer and third in the last two games. The Braves (81-44) have held first place in the NL East since April 3 and remained 12 1/2 games up in the division.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.