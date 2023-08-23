Norwich photographer shares gallery of abandoned Chenango County places

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Timothy C. Brown, a local photographer, is having his work displayed at a gallery at the Chenango Arts Council.

Brown told 12 News he loves to photograph abandoned places and buildings around Chenango County. His gallery showcases his ability to see the beauty in abandonment while also playing with lots of different objects and light.

He encourages everyone to become an artist in some way and truly enjoy experimenting with everyday objects, he said.

“I photograph abandoned places because I find that essentially important to photograph them in all phases,” said Brown. “You know we love things to look all nice and neat and prim and proper and beautiful but I believe there’s beauty in decay as well as when the Earth basically reclaims what it was in the first place.”

The gallery isn’t just photographs. Brown also has collages and oil paintings on display. It will be up until Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.