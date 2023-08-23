Norwich photographer shares gallery of abandoned Chenango County places

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Timothy C. Brown, a local photographer, is having his work displayed at a gallery at the Chenango Arts Council.

Brown told 12 News he loves to photograph abandoned places and buildings around Chenango County. His gallery showcases his ability to see the beauty in abandonment while also playing with lots of different objects and light.

He encourages everyone to become an artist in some way and truly enjoy experimenting with everyday objects, he said.

“I photograph abandoned places because I find that essentially important to photograph them in all phases,” said Brown. “You know we love things to look all nice and neat and prim and proper and beautiful but I believe there’s beauty in decay as well as when the Earth basically reclaims what it was in the first place.”

The gallery isn’t just photographs. Brown also has collages and oil paintings on display. It will be up until Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting
Deputies arrest Fenton man on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges
Broome County seeks to address staffing shortages by pausing civil service exam
New York State Fair butter sculpture revealed
Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina

Latest News

Relief program coming for Downtown Norwich small businesses losing revenue due to ongoing construction
Broome County to host 2nd annual ‘Beach Bash’ at Cole Parki
‘Bikes & Bands’ returns to Airport Inn, here’s the lineup
Binghamton, CARES advocates announce largest Backpack & School Supply Program to date
Cornell Cooperative Extension’s commercial kitchen receives $750,000