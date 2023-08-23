Off and on showers to end week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. Low: 58-63.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Chance of rain 70%.  High: 64-71.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with showers and storms. Chance of rain 40%. Low: 60-66

Friday: Partial sunshine. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 78. Low: 60.

Saturday: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 74. Low: 56.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 72. Low: 53.

Monday: Partly-to-mostly sunny skies. High: 74. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Partial sun with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 73. Low: 60

Wednesday: Partial sunshine. High: 69. Low: 53.

Forecast Discussion:

A low will start to move towards the region, setting off a few scattered showers and storms throughout the night. Clouds will be heavy, leading to lows only falling into the upper-50s and low-60s.

More showers and storms are expected during Thursday, although it won’t rain all day long. With the heavy clouds, temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees below normal, with highs for most only reaching the mid-to-upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the night, but accumulations are not expected to be significant. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall Friday night for the risk of some slow-moving thunderstorms. Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

The unsettled trend continues Saturday, as a cold front will cross, setting off more scattered showers. Highs will reach the mid-70s. High pressure builds in for Sunday, allowing for dry conditions and highs reaching the low-70s.

Dry conditions last into Monday, with temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 70s. Isolated showers will develop Tuesday as a weak shortwave passes the region. Highs will remain in the low-70s. We will cool down by Wednesday, with highs in the upper-60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

