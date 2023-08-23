Relief program coming for Downtown Norwich small businesses losing revenue due to construction

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Savannah Collins opened Kozmo’s Hometown Eatery in March and the business took off immediately.

“We’ve been busy and the community here has been super supportive,” said Collins. “We’re super grateful for all of the customers. It’s nonstop normally.”

Due to the construction around Downtown Norwich, Collins’ business, along with others, no longer sees the normal amount of foot traffic coming through the doors.

“It costs more for me to have one employee and my lights on than it did to have four people walk in here just because they couldn’t get down here,” said Collins.

Deja Brew, a coffee shop down the street from Kozmo’s, is feeling the revenue loss as well.

“We’ve probably taken a 20% decrease for the summer months,” said Owner Melissa “Missy” Beers.

The City of Norwich has acknowledged the problem and is stepping up to help. According to Community & Development Director Erik Scrivener, the city is creating a relief program where businesses could apply for deferred loans to create a buffer for revenue loss.

Scrivener said the loans will be fully forgiven if requirements such as need, effect by construction and employee retention are met. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ward 6 Alderman Robert Jeffery noted that the downtown businesses are the heart and soul of Norwich. He is hoping this funding will help them continue to succeed.

“If a business goes out, that’s catastrophic,” said Jeffrey. “That is a huge detriment to our downtown area. We want to help them achieve their goals and get them into 2024.”

Collins said the city is now communicating with businesses about road closures and detours, something it wasn’t doing in the past. She said this has tremendously helped businesses plan accordingly.

“Everybody is jumping into action which is what I really hoped would happen,” said Collins. “Every single one of the council members has come in here. All the businesses are kept in the loop now. They’re stepping their game up and that’s what it’s about.”

The City of Norwich is hoping to kickstart the relief program on August 29.

