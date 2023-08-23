Unadilla man pleads guilty to fire started by beer bottles filled with gasoline

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced a guilty plea in an arson case Wednesday morning.

Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith said Thomas G. Harris, 31, of Unadilla, NY, pleaded guilty to arson in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

New York State Police responded to a report of a structure fire in the Town of Sidney, NY on June 4, 2022. At the scene, troopers found several broken and intact beer bottles. A few of the bottles were filled with gasoline.

The victim said he saw Harris throw the bottles and start the fire. Harris denied setting the fire to the troopers. During the interview, investigators took buccal swabs from Harris and the bottles for DNA testing. Later, lab results determined the bottles contained Harris’ DNA.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Harris was arrested and charged with arson.

On Aug. 21, 2023, Harris pleaded guilty to the crime. This plea was entered pursuant to a negotiated disposition and it is anticipated that the defendant will be sentenced to five years of felony probation supervision, the DA’s office said.

Acting DA Smith thanked the prosecutors and troopers for handling the case.

