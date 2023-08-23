Village of Owego addresses flooding concerns with planning-level study

Village of Owego (WBNG) - A soggy August this year, past rainfall and major floods have caused challenges for the Village of Owego over the years.

“We’ve experienced historic big floods, but we’ve also experienced extreme storms that just overwhelm our systems,” said Village of Owego Board of Trustees Member Laura Spencer. “We have old antiquated systems.”

When reflecting on some problem areas, the North Avenue underpass and the intersection of Main Street and Spencer Avenue come to Spencer’s mind. To address the recurring issue, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is here to help with a planning-level study.

“They have already come out to begin the study, but it is just getting started,” said Spencer. “The purpose of the study is an analysis of the stormwater system and flood-proofing analysis.”

When it comes to the flood-proofing analysis, they have chosen to evaluate 15 properties.

“It’s a mix of residential, commercial and historic properties,” said Spencer. “They’ll provide them with the modeling of what to do for each type of building and then that can be used for other buildings of that type here and across the nation for communities that are struggling with the same problems.”

Due to the village being coined on the federal level as a “economically disadvantaged community,” Spencer said this has helped with funding the study. The grant award is $307,000 through the Planning Assistance to States program (PAS). Spencer said it would normally be a 50/50 percent match where the village would have had to come up with almost $150,000. However, she said the village effort is 100% funded.

The planning-level study is still on-going. Once complete, the partnership with USACE will continue on for a little longer.

“After they’ve given us the results of their analysis, it’s just this plan of recommendations and options for what we can do with what we’ve got,” said Spencer. “Then we can take that, and they will help us to find grants.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.