Yankees extend losing streak to nine for first time since 1982 in 2-1 loss to Nationals

New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle leaves the field after the top of eighth inning of...
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle leaves the field after the top of eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York.(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Winless since beating the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami, the Yankees are on their first nine-game skid since Sept. 13-21, 1982 — the final month of a 79-win season when they employed three managers. Abrams snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a first-pitch changeup from Kahnle off the right field foul pole. It was the speedy shortstop’s 13th homer and sixth to give Washington the lead this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting
Food & Fire owners to open ‘Iron Agave’ at site of old Dos Rios Cantina
Deputies arrest man for shooting at Endwell apartment
Man and Woman dead in Binghamton after call of house fire
Deputies arrest Fenton man on rape, unlawful imprisonment charges

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia hits the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Mets unable to overcome Braves offense, fall to Atlanta 3-2
Chenango Forks' Thomas Testa (9) and Owego's Jack Rollison (18) compete for a ball during the...
2023 fall high school sports season begins in New York State
Binghamton women’s soccer plays to a scoreless draw against Canisius in home opener
Former Buffalo Bills players Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas visit new Dick’s House of Sport