Yankees extend losing streak to nine for first time since 1982 in 2-1 loss to Nationals

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Winless since beating the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami, the Yankees are on their first nine-game skid since Sept. 13-21, 1982 — the final month of a 79-win season when they employed three managers. Abrams snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a first-pitch changeup from Kahnle off the right field foul pole. It was the speedy shortstop’s 13th homer and sixth to give Washington the lead this year.

