2023 Preseason Playbook: Maine-Endwell Spartans

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - After a state championship last season, the Maine-Endwell Spartans lost a few seniors who were important to that run, including their starting quarterback and a few pieces from the backfield. But when it comes to this program, a new season doesn’t require rebuilding, just reloading. The team is full of athletes with previous varsity experience, they just haven’t played in those specific positions.

Take Austyn Nyschot, who played wideout last year. He’s the starting quarterback now. Nyschot knows he has some big shoes to fill, but he’s ready to be a leader.

“As the quarterback, I’m the first one in the huddle. So I gotta be strong and take charge early in the season and have everyone follow me,” Nyschot said. “Just look at the next play, not stress too much, and have everyone’s back, and give props to everyone.”

It’s not just the QB position though, there are guys stepping up all over the field for Maine-Endwell. But they’re learning fast, and are ready to make an impact alongside returners like senior captain Adam DeSantis.

“Our returning starters know what’s on their plate. They know they need to step up and set an example and show these newer guys the ropes,” said DeSantis. “But at the same time, these new guys coming up aren’t your normal ‘fill in the spot’ type guys. They’re going to be great assets to our team.”

“The great thing is that a lot of the guys that will be starters this year got a ton of time last year in some crucial situations, like the playoffs and even the state championship game,” added head coach Matt Gallagher. “They gotta find their own identity, build the chemistry a little more, and then I think some special things might be able to come out of this group as well.”

These guys are physically ready to play a bigger role on this team. And they’re taking this preseason to get into the right mindset of working hard and not getting too far ahead of themselves, a way of thinking that is integral to Maine-Endwell’s success.

“We want to progress day by day, not taking huge jumps. We want to worry one day at a time,” said Nyschot. “Work on the fundamentals and details early in the week. Really focus on the little things.”

“Everyone here knows it’s one step at a time. We’re never looking 13 weeks down the road,” DeSantis said. “We gotta worry about our Week 0 scrimmage, then Week 1, then Week 2, then Week 3. We have to keep building, getting 1% better any way we can, all the time.”

There’s a long way to go before the Spartan’s season opener on September 8th against Chenango Valley, but Maine-Endwell is on track to be in midseason form by the time Friday nights roll around.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.