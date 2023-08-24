2023 Preseason Playbook: Windsor Black Knights

By Jackson Neill
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT
WINDSOR, N.Y. (WBNG) - The high school football season began on Saturday, August 19th, and no team took the field sooner than the Windsor Black Knights, who got their first practice started at 12:01 a.m.

“The environment. It’s pitch black. All you can see is the field and the guys you’re playing with and it’s nice and cool,” said senior Mason McCombs. “It’s not steamy hot like it usually is.”

The midnight practice tradition has been going on for over a decade, and this year’s team is used to it. The Black Knights only graduated six players from last season’s squad, as they return most of their roster.

“We’ve all been together since freshman year,” said senior lineman Sharone Soundararaj. “We played mod squad and youth together. Just knowing these guys most of my life it’s pretty fun getting out here and playing the game we all love.”

A lot of those returners are at skill positions, including mobile quarterback Ashton Werner and running back Mason McCombs, who rushed for a combined 26 touchdowns and over two thousand yards.

“It keeps them on their toes because if they account for me, they forget to account for Ash [Werner]. If they account for him, there’s me, there’s Dom, there’s a whole bunch of guys that can get the ball and make plays with it,” said McCombs.

“It gave me a lot more confidence,”. said Werner. “It made me realize that our team with a lot more experience it’s just going to happen with not just me but the other running backs and everybody. So I think as a team we’re getting better and everyone is going to make those big plays in big moments.”

With this veteran squad, expectations are high for Windsor, but head coach Tim Hogan has them concentrated just on what’s in front of them.

“Listen one game at a time. You overlook somebody and that could happen to anybody,” Hogan said. “You got to play one game at a time so we don’t talk about who’s on the schedule.”

The first game of the season for the Black Knights will be Saturday, September 2. They’ll be on the road against Class C’s Sidney Warriors. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.

