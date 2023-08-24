$2.6 million MRI scanner comes to UHS

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- United Health Services, or UHS, and Binghamton University have entered a new partnership that has brought a state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging. or more commonly referred to as an MRI scanner, to the Southern Tier.

The $2.6 million MRI, a Siemens MAGNETOMPrisma 3 Tesla scanner, is located at UHS’ Vestal campus, making Broome County home to one of the most advanced MRI technologies in the region. The project is live and available to serve the community and conduct path-breaking research.

“To embed a research tool inside of a health care facility, that will do both, patient care and research, and research to the highest end, it’s pretty novel,” said the President of Binghamton University Harvey Stenger. “In fact, we don’t really know if there’s many other examples of this anywhere in the country.”

Clinical applications of the scanner include diagnosis of brain disease and disorders, cardiovascular disease and orthopedic injuries. It will also offer the capability for patients to receive cardiac MRIs locally in Binghamton, a service that is currently only available in large cities such as Syracuse, Rochester and New York City.

“And bringing the greatest and the latest of MRI imaging is very important,” said the President of Medical & Academic Affairs Dr. Amine Hila. “It’s very important because there are a lot of revolutionary changes that have happened over the last few years, particularly in neuron and cardiovascular disease imaging and this specific MRI will allow us to provide this level of service that has not been available in our community.”

MRI-centered research is a cross-disciplinary pursuit that blends expertise in physics, anatomy, physiology, neuroscience and advanced data processing sciences.

The center will enable faculty to expand on cross-disciplinary collaborations and work with UHS physicians to address new research questions that MRI technology can answer.

