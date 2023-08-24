An end to our dry weather

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers. .05-.25″ 70% High 68 (64-70) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-1.00″ (1-2″) Low 62 (58-64) Wind S 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain tapering to showers. T-.10″ 40% High 76 (74-80) Wind S becoming NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 60 Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 40% High 74 Low 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 Low 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 74 Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 68 Low 50

With a slow moving low and associated warm front moving in, we’ll have clouds and showers today. There will

be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight. The rain could be heavy.

This unsettled weather continues into Friday. We’ll have early rain tapering to showers.

A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday and Monday. Another cold front will

give us showers Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be followed by some cooler weather.

