An end to our dry weather
When do we have a better chance of rain?
THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers. .05-.25″ 70% High 68 (64-70) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-1.00″ (1-2″) Low 62 (58-64) Wind S 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain tapering to showers. T-.10″ 40% High 76 (74-80) Wind S becoming NW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 60 Wind NW 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 40% High 74 Low 56
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 54
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 Low 58
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 74 Low 58
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 68 Low 50
With a slow moving low and associated warm front moving in, we’ll have clouds and showers today. There will
be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight. The rain could be heavy.
This unsettled weather continues into Friday. We’ll have early rain tapering to showers.
A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday and Monday. Another cold front will
give us showers Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be followed by some cooler weather.
