Binghamton residents facing rat issue believe problem stems from condemned property

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents in the area of Prospect and Mygatt streets have come forward saying they’ve been seeing large rats in their homes that they believe are coming from a condemned property.

Earlier this summer, Paul Janeski and other people in the neighborhood first noticed the issue.

“Starting in maybe June we found a really large rat, a dead rat, in our recycling bin,” said Janeski. “It had chewed its way out and died in the process but that just kind of raised our suspicions because we don’t normally have rats in the neighborhood.”

It wasn’t until recently that the situation turned into a much bigger issue for Janeski who began finding these rats inside of his home.

“About a week ago I found an actual hole in the wall which you think would be something from Tom & Jerry, but it actually chewed its way into the house and was walking around at night,” said Janeski. “I put cameras in the house and you could see rats walking around our first floor.”

He and others believe the issue is coming from the house located at 84 Mygatt St. where neighbors have noticed suspicious activity.

“There have been reports of people crawling through windows, bringing in scrap metal and cutting up scrap metal in the backyard and tearing a garage apart that’s in the back,” said Janeski. “There’s a lot of garbage that’s in the backyard. There’s reports of a bucket in the house with possibly human waste in it and dead animals so that’s probably where the rats are coming from.”

Concerns from Janeski and those in the neighborhood are not just health-related as sealing entry points into their homes may prove to be an expensive task.

“Rats can be serious,” Janeski said. “They spread disease, they multiply quickly and we’re concerned as to what [pest control] is going to find tomorrow because they are coming to the house to start the mitigation. We’re concerned about how expensive is it going to get and what kind of damages are in the house that we haven’t seen yet.”

On the front door of 84 Mygatt St., a condemnation notice from the City of Binghamton is posted dated May 18, 2023, stating the building is inhabitable.

In a statement addressing these concerns, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said in part, “The property has pulled resources from multiple city departments, including police, code, zoning, parks maintenance and public works, which completed a clean up at the property in late July. These are the battles the city is fighting to protect the integrity of our neighborhoods and why we’re continuing to invest in areas like code and police.”

